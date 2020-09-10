Light Up Your Home with Disney-Themed Mood Lights from Toynk Toys

Toynk Toys wants to illuminate your life—literally! Brighten up any dark corner with nightlights themed to your favorite Disney characters. Just this week nine new styles arrived on the site and are as practical as they are adorable. Prices range from $12.99-$24.99.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Toynk Toys Mood Lights

Bruni

This cute salamander quickly became friends with Elsa in Frozen 2 and now he can be your companion as well!

Genie’s Lamp

Previously, Genie’s lamp didn’t give off any light considering it served as his home! Now that the wish granter is free, his former abode can be used for its original intention: to give off light.

Black Panther

Keep the spirit of Wankand alive with this Black Panther face mask light, that like T’Challa is both stoic and powerful.

Star Wars Porg

Lest we forget, before there was the Child, there were Porgs. Dozens of Porgs. I like to think of these fluffy little birds as summer penguins, and who doesn’t want a summer penguin hanging out in their room?

Slinky Dog

Slinky Dog can do more than stretch…his springy coils light up and change color too!

Tim Burton Creations

There’s something about Tim Burton’s villains that draw you in as much as they freak you out. What’s more, these unconventional creatures also make for some interesting nightlights!

Harry Potter

All hail “the boy who lived.” Harry has accomplished much in his life and now he’s forever immortalized as a small glowing figure that makes a great companion in any “child’s” bedroom.