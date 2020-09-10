New Star Wars Babu Frik Plush Available Now for Pre-Order

If fans remember one thing from last year’s final installment in the Skywalker saga – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – it’s the adorable new character known as Babu Frik. Now, thanks to Mattel, Star Wars fans can bring Babu Frik home in the form of a brand new plush toy.

This new talking plush captures the essence of the character with six voice clips from the film, including his simple introductory line: “Hello, I Babu Frik.”

The 9-inch toy comes complete with movie-inspired details like his helmet and blow torch.

You can pre-order this new Babu Frik plush exclusively from Target now

What they’re saying: