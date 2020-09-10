New Star Wars Babu Frik Plush Available Now for Pre-Order

If fans remember one thing from last year’s final installment in the Skywalker saga – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – it’s the adorable new character known as Babu Frik. Now, thanks to Mattel, Star Wars fans can bring Babu Frik home in the form of a brand new plush toy.
- This new talking plush captures the essence of the character with six voice clips from the film, including his simple introductory line: “Hello, I Babu Frik.”
- The 9-inch toy comes complete with movie-inspired details like his helmet and blow torch.
- You can pre-order this new Babu Frik plush exclusively from Target now.
What they’re saying:
- Alexander Lathrop, senior product designer at Mattel (via StarWars.com): “Babu’s design is so iconic, he kind of made it easy on us. When you think of him, the first thing you think of is his oversized head, and since most of his details are in his face and welding helmet, it made sense to rotomold the whole head. Meanwhile, with his chubby body and long arms and legs, his body proportions are already pretty perfect for holding and hugging.”