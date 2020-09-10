Walt Disney World Offers Florida Residents Special Discounts and Deals

The summer has come and gone and fall is here. To celebrate, Walt Disney World has a variety of special offers for Florida Residents to enjoy some magical seasonal experiences at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and more, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

With the Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket, guests can visit 2, 3 or 4 days – depending on the ticket purchased – at one Walt Disney World theme park per day.

Florida residents can pick up a 2-day Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket for just $130 plus tax.

Florida residents can now also receive a 20% discount on select merchandise at Walt Disney World Resort owned and operated locations.

This new discount will only be available Monday-Thursday, September 15 through October 29, 2020 and proof of residency will be required.

Residents will also be able to stay in the middle of the magic with an up-to-35% discount on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights through December 25.

Residents and other guests can also enjoy some special fall surprises across the resort, including at Magic Kingdom where Main Street U.S.A. will be dressed in its usual fall decor from September 15 to October 31.

Guests can also enjoy a special Halloween-themed character cavalcade with Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and pals.

Guests of all ages will also be able to wear their favorite costumes during normal park hours for the first time.

Guests can also enjoy the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival with special food and beverage offerings throughout the park.