ESPN Announces Little Richard’s “Rip It Up” as New “Monday Night Football” Pre-Game Hype Song

by | Sep 11, 2020 10:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

2020 has been full of big changes across the board including in the NFL. This week, ESPN has announced that Monday Night Football will feature LIttle Richard’s “Rip It Up (featuring Butcher Brown”) as the new pre-game hype song.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s Monday Night Football will showcase a new pre-kickoff hype song for the 2020 NFL season, as “Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) by Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame artist Little Richard provides the soundtrack to the new opening.
  • The audio will be combined with NFL and specific team highlights completing the opening for the franchise’s 50th anniversary season.

  • The 1956 single will continue to prominently feature Little Richard and adds Virginia-based band Butcher Brown who has recreated the instrumentals while also adding background vocals.
  • Monday Night Football’s new opening will make its debut on Monday, September 14th.
  • The audio single “Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) is now available on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and other music platforms.
  • “Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) will serve as the pre-kickoff hype song replacing “All My Rowdy Friends” by Hank Williams Jr.
  • ESPN decided on the change as they adjusted production in reaction to no or limited fans at NFL stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What They’re Saying:

  • Butcher Brown: “We’re truly excited to have teamed up with ESPN for this project, and are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the music of the King Of Rock N’ Roll, Little Richard. We are all big NFL fans so we are eagerly anticipating Monday Night Football’s return, particularly for when our Eagles and Ravens are showcased this season on the franchise.”

Via ButcherBrown.com

Meet Butcher Brown

  • Butcher Brown is five groove merchants from Richmond, VA delivering a heady home-brew of jams and jazz, rhymes and beats.
  • The hybrid moniker “jazz/hip-hop” only begins to cover it. Their balance of raw energy and smooth sophistication, edgy improvisation with a generous dose of Southern roots (South coast hip-hop to Southern rock) reveals how equal opportunity they are in employing a wide range of musical styles, and how authentically they’ve absorbed it all.
  • The group is made up of:
    • Producer / keyboardist DJ Harrison
    • Drummer Corey Fonville
    • Bassist Andrew Randazzo
    • Trumpeter / saxophonist / MC Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney
    • Guitarist Morgan Burrs
  • Starting in 2013, Butcher Brown began to release a series of recordings on their own imprint, and other independent labels as well, helping to spread the word of the group’s groove-driven consistency.
  • On September 18, 2020, Butcher Brown will release their full album #KingButch, a major label debut on Concord Records, on the Concord Jazz imprint.
 
 
