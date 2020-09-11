ESPN Announces Little Richard’s “Rip It Up” as New “Monday Night Football” Pre-Game Hype Song

2020 has been full of big changes across the board including in the NFL. This week, ESPN has announced that Monday Night Football will feature LIttle Richard’s “Rip It Up (featuring Butcher Brown”) as the new pre-game hype song.

What’s Happening:

will showcase a new pre-kickoff hype song for the 2020 NFL season, as The audio will be combined with NFL and specific team highlights completing the opening for the franchise’s 50th anniversary season.

The 1956 single will continue to prominently feature Little Richard and adds Virginia-based band Butcher Brown who has recreated the instrumentals while also adding background vocals.

’s new opening will make its debut on Monday, September 14th. The audio single “Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) is now available on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and other music platforms

“Rip It Up (Feat. Butcher Brown”) will serve as the pre-kickoff hype song replacing “All My Rowdy Friends” by Hank Williams Jr.

ESPN decided on the change as they adjusted production in reaction to no or limited fans at NFL stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What They’re Saying:

Butcher Brown: “We’re truly excited to have teamed up with ESPN for this project, and are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the music of the King Of Rock N’ Roll, Little Richard. We are all big NFL fans so we are eagerly anticipating Monday Night Football’s return, particularly for when our Eagles and Ravens are showcased this season on the franchise.”

Meet Butcher Brown