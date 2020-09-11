Mondo Releases New 2-Player “Disney Shadowed Kingdom” Board Game

Mondo has released a new board game as part of their Official Disney Collection that is designed to provide a family-friendly introduction into a world of gaming with Disney Shadowed Kingdom.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In Mondo's new two-player cooperative card game Disney Shadowed Kingdom, you’ll enlist the help of your favorite Disney Hero and team up with a friend to dispel the Shadow polluting The Kingdom, and journey to discover lost Magic. It’s a quest that’ll require deduction, memory, and luck as you work strategically to quietly explore locations within The Kingdom, ensuring that the monsters lurking in the darkness remain undisturbed.

Players will take on the role of brave explorers navigating mysterious streets and alleyways in search for lost remnants of Magic needed to return the castle and surrounding areas to their former glory. Here’s the catch though: Shadow is everywhere. The Shadow prevents players from hearing and seeing one another. They must therefore utilize memory and deduction to communicate without speaking or signaling. Players can then enlist the help of their favorite hero (Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, or Pete) to activate special powers that will aid their quest.

With stylized illustrations by Marcel Mercado, a richly detailed story, and unique but easy-to-learn non-verbal gameplay mechanics by designer Imp House Games, Disney Shadowed Kingdom is a family-friendly introduction to a magical world of gaming.

The gameplay lasts for about 15-20 minutes and provides fun for two players. The game is available online now from Mondo by clicking below, and is expected to be in retail locations this October.

