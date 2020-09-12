Disney Pressed for Details Regarding Cooperation with Xinjiang Propaganda Group During Filming of “Mulan”

The Walt Disney Company is under scrutiny by a group of bipartisan lawmakers as a result of the end credits of the live-action Mulan, which was partially filmed in the controversial Xinjiang region of China and gives thanks to the security and propaganda agencies responsible.

What’s Happening:

. Parts of the film were shot in the Xinjiang region, which has recently attracted media attention for the unfair treatment of Uighurs and Muslim groups who live in the region.

The Publicity Department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee in particular has been criticised for covering up the abuses, which have included forced labor and birth suppression.

The China Commission shared a copy of the letter sent to Disney on Twitter.

Chairs send bipartisan letter to @Disney inquiring about the filming of #Mulan in #Xinjiang #Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and #Disney’s relationship with security and propaganda entities responsible for committing, or covering up, atrocities in the #XUAR. pic.twitter.com/ucKTc7o1LV — China Commission (@CECCgov) September 11, 2020