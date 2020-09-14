ESPN Signs Co-Exclusive Agreements With Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings

ESPN today announced that it has entered into two separate multi-year agreements with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and DraftKings Inc. Both deals include co-exclusive link integrations across ESPN digital platforms connecting fans to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment’s sports betting partner, William Hill, and DraftKings.

As part of the new agreements, ESPN expands its relationships with both Caesars, as the exclusive odds provider and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider, and DraftKings, as the exclusive daily fantasy sports provider and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider.

As part of the new Caesars agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN’s Fantasy products, deepening its relationship as ESPN’s exclusive odds provider.

The news follows the recent launch of ESPN’s Las Vegas studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience and its expanded content collaboration.

Under the new DraftKings deal, DraftKings will also become ESPN’s exclusive daily fantasy sports and co-exclusive sportsbook link-out provider.

Additionally, DraftKings will power integrations across all ESPN content, beginning with daily fantasy sports segments on ESPN’s premier studio shows.

All sportsbook links will be geo-targeted to legalized sports betting states.

Link integrations across digital platforms will include ESPN.com web and mobile web and the ESPN Fantasy app.

What they’re saying: