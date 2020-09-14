Jenn Im Draws Inspiration from Mickey and Friends for New Eggie x Disney Collection

Disney loving fashionistas can add some Mickey Mouse style to their wardrobes with the new Eggie x Disney Collection. Launching on September 17th, this whimsical collection was designed by YouTube personality and lifestyle blogger Jenn Im and brings an element of playfulness to several trendy looks.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has joined forces with fashion YouTuber Jenn Im’s signature clothing brand Eggie to bring a fun, versatile and playful collection of unique clothing designs.
- The collection effortlessly captures both the accessibility and individualism of Eggie and the playfulness and joy that fans love about Disney.
- Prices range from $35 to $100 and will be available on Eggie.us starting September 17th.
- The Eggie x Disney Collection is both affordable and well-rounded and features:
- Tops
- Bodysuits
- Sweaters
- Outerwear
- Bottoms
- Eggie’s designs celebrate and are inspired by the whimsy of Disney's Mickey & Friends featuring characters we’ve come to love like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.