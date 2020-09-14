Jenn Im Draws Inspiration from Mickey and Friends for New Eggie x Disney Collection

Disney loving fashionistas can add some Mickey Mouse style to their wardrobes with the new Eggie x Disney Collection. Launching on September 17th, this whimsical collection was designed by YouTube personality and lifestyle blogger Jenn Im and brings an element of playfulness to several trendy looks.

What’s Happening:

Disney has joined forces with fashion YouTuber

The collection effortlessly captures both the accessibility and individualism of Eggie and the playfulness and joy that fans love about Disney.

Prices range from $35 to $100 and will be available on Eggie.us

The Eggie x Disney Collection is both affordable and well-rounded and features: Tops Bodysuits Sweaters Outerwear Bottoms

Eggie’s designs celebrate and are inspired by the whimsy of Disney's Mickey & Friends featuring characters we’ve come to love like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Friends T-Shirt and “Minnie Mouse” Hopper Blazer and Skirt $68

Lover’s Eyes Sweatshirt

Lover’s Bodysuit and “Minnie Mouse” Hopper Skirt $68

Oh Sweet Blouse and “Minnie Mouse” Hopper Skirt $54-$68

Icon Puffer Jacket

Mickey and Minnie Me and You Top $55-$68

Oh Girl Corset and Pants $59-68

I Spy Jacket $98

Oh Baby Mickey Mouse Shirt and Oh Boy Pants $35-$68

Mickey Mouse Rider Sweater $65

Minnie Mouse Toon Tee $35