Disney Reportedly Developing Movie About the Inner City Youth Orchestra of L.A. for Disney+

Disney is reportedly working on a live-action movie based on the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles for Disney+, according to Deadline.

The movie would focus on the orchestra and its founder, artistic director and longtime conductor Charles Dickerson III.

Disney picked up the pitch from writer Bobby Smith Jr., who will also serve as executive producer on the film.

Brigham Taylor, who produced The Jungle Book as well as several other Disney films, will produce via his Taylor Made Film Productions banner.

The Inner City Orchestra of Los Angeles was founded in 2009 and is the largest majority African-American orchestra in America.

The group has helped transform the lives of hundreds of young Angelenos who have gone on to perform in places like the Getty Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall and Staples Center, as well as throughout South Los Angeles’ church community.

The orchestra was also expanded to Chicagoe last year, where it is a free program funded through nonprofits.

What they’re saying:

Inner City Orchestra of Los Angeles Founder and Conductor Charles Dickerson III: “Music in itself has so many parts to it that bring benefit to one’s life. It instills within a person personal discipline, personal self-determination, [and] the pursuit of excellence to do something meaningful.”