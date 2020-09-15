ESPN+ Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with New Episode of “The 3 Knockdown Rule” Now Streaming

ESPN+ is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the newest episode of their exclusive series The 3 Knockdown Rule called “The Latino Legacy” with special guest Oscar De La Hoya.

What’s Happening:

The ESPN+ The 3 Knockdown Rule just released a new episode called “The Latino Legacy” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

just released a new episode called “The Latino Legacy” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Special guest Oscar De La Hoya joins josts Mario Lopez and Steve Kim, this episode pays tribute to generations of Hispanic boxers who have contributed to the sport of boxing.

Boxing legends examined in this episode include Julio Cesar Chávez, Roberto Duran, and rising stars Saul “Canelo” Alverez and Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya discusses the old school mentality of the boxers from yesteryear, and why winning the belt meant more back then.

Fans of The 3 Knockdown Rule should look for two more episodes coming this month only on ESPN+ 9/22: Lopez and Kim spotlight the little-known and inspiring history of women fighters with special guest Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali and a former women’s professional boxing world champion who retired with a perfect 24-0 record. 9/29: The hosts sit down with legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum and Freddie Roach, one of the greatest boxing trainers of all time who trained world champions Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and James Toney, as well as UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

should look for two more episodes coming this month only on