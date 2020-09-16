ESPN Films Announces Documentary Project WNBA’s Maya Moore

by | Sep 16, 2020 9:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ESPN Films has announced they are in production on a documentary project about WNBA’s Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons—a man who was wrongfully accused and serving time for a crime he didn’t commit. The documentary will focus on Moore and Irons’ stories and criminal justice reform.

Credit: Kayla Johnson Photo via ESPN

Credit: Kayla Johnson Photo via ESPN

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN Films today announced the group is in production on an upcoming project centered on the recent story about WNBA superstar Maya Moore.
  • The untitled documentary project, produced in partnership with Rock’n Robin Productions, will explore Moore’s unwavering faith; her connection with Jonathan Irons, a man wrongfully convicted and serving a prison sentence for burglary and assault; and how she stepped away from basketball to pursue justice both to prove his innocence and inspire activism in others during this watershed moment.
  • The announcement comes after the couple’s appearance on Good Morning America this morning where they also announced that they fell in love in the process of working together to get Irons’ sentence overturned and have since married.
  • Executive produced by Robin Roberts and directed by Rudy Valdez (Sundance Film Festival winner The Sentence), the project will feature a treasure trove of never-before-seen archive and uncommonly intimate verité, offering a deep look at Moore’s commitment to criminal justice reform and the devoted pursuit of freedom for a man unjustly imprisoned.
  • Additional details to be announced.

What They’re Saying:

  • Maya Moore: “I am so hopeful that this intimate look at our journey for justice will inspire all to believe that change & justice are possible. The heart of this story is that when we see & value the people suffering around us we can start to become the community we know we were meant to be. I’m more convinced than ever that love & sacrifice will lead us to the win for humanity.”

About ESPN Films

  • ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports.
  • The high quality of storytelling has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim.
  • Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included:
    • 30 for 30 Shorts
    • Nine for IX
    • SEC Storied
    • Docu-series The Last Dance
  • The entire 30 for 30 library is available for streaming on ESPN+.

About Rock’n Robin Productions:

  • Rock’n Robin Productions is a full-service broadcast and digital production company.
  • Rock’n Robin Productions produces virtually every type of show including:
    • News-driven specials, like Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story for ABC
    • Scripted entertainment such as Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story for Lifetime
    • Moving sports documentaries like Milton: The Rock’s Rock for ESPN
    • Short-form digital series such as Thriver Thursday Seasons 1-3
    • Special events including Countdown to the Special Olympics for ESPN
  • Robin Roberts serves as the company’s president and is the driving force behind its mission to entertain, enlighten, and inspire.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed