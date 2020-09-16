ESPN+ Reaches Multi-Year Agreement with Patriot League for Live and Archived Sporting Events

ESPN+ has signed a multi-year agreement to carry the Patriot League sporting events starting in the 2020-2021 season. The first of more than 800 events will stream on Sunday, September 20th with a women’s soccer match between Navy and Pittsburgh.

The Patriot League has reached a multi-year agreement that makes ESPN+ the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events, starting with the 2020-21 academic year.

ESPN+ will be home to more than 800 annual events, including college football games, and men’s and women’s basketball contests.

The agreement also includes regular-season coverage of Patriot League men’s and women’s lacrosse in addition to regular and post-season coverage of Patriot League baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball, in addition to championship coverage of other League sports.

The first event involving a Patriot League school this fall is scheduled for Sunday, September 20, when Navy hosts Pittsburgh in a women’s soccer contest (2 pm ET).

In addition to the Patriot League, ESPN+ has agreements with more than 20 leading college athletic conferences including: Big 12 AAC America East ASUN Atlantic 10 Big South Conference USA ECAC Hockey Horizon The Ivy League Metro Atlantic Mid-American Missouri Valley NEC Ohio Valley Southern Southland Summit Sun Belt WAC And more



Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel: “The Patriot League has been among the leaders within intercollegiate athletics for its live streaming production with its robust and high-quality live digital programming for more than a decade. We are thrilled to work with ESPN+ to showcase Patriot League student-athletes on this leading sports streaming platform.”

Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisitions and Scheduling: "The Patriot League has a proud academic and athletic history featuring so many great institutions and rivalries, which we will showcase on ESPN+ through this new multi-year agreement. As a Holy Cross alum, I am personally very excited about the opportunity to watch my alma mater play among the more than 800 annual events that this deal includes."

The Patriot League’s athletic success is achieved while its member institutions remain committed to its founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes that are academically representative of their class.

Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important component of a well-rounded education.

Beyond college sports, ESPN+ programming features exclusive: UFC and Top Rank boxing events MLB and NHL games Professional domestic and international soccer Grand Slam tennis International and domestic rugby and cricket.

Additionally, the streaming service offers exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.