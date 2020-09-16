Marvel to Honor Legendary Comic Writer with “Chris Claremont Anniversary Special”

This December, Marvel Comics is proud to honor the extraordinary career of writer Chris Claremont with the “Chris Claremont Anniversary Special.” For the past 50 years, Claremont has graced the Marvel Universe with his brilliant storytelling—creating and defining some of its most iconic heroes and building the framework for one of its most treasured franchises.

In the “Chris Claremont Anniversary Special,” the acclaimed writer returns to the world of the X-Men with a brand-new story.

Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King—joining forces with other characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont!

In this extra-sized milestone issue, Claremont will team up with a host of iconic artists including Brett Booth and reunite with his classic New Mutants collaborator, Bill Sienkiewicz.

Chris Claremont’s influential run on X-Men changed the comic book landscape forever.

As the architect behind the epic tapestry that makes up the world of mutants, Claremont’s contributions went far beyond the creation of characters but to the very themes, concepts, and allegories that are ingrained in the X-Men today.

Claremont’s work catapulted the X-Men into unprecedented success with now classic stories such as Dark Phoenix

In addition to his groundbreaking work on X-Men titles, Claremont also had memorable runs on books such as “Ms. Marvel” and “Fantastic Four.”

Chris Claremont’s uncanny legacy continues this December with the “Chris Claremont Anniversary Special.”

