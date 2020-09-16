More Disney Folding Fans Found at World of Disney in Disney Springs

We were at Disney Springs earlier today and spotted some more of the fun new foldable fans at the World of Disney.

Some of these fans we’ve already seen elsewhere around Walt Disney World already, but we found more today.

The first fan features Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog and will help any guest throw some shade when they need it with a little help from the Shadow Man and his friends from the other side.

Another fan themed to a different Disney villain is this foldable fan featuring the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

We’ve also seen this fan at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, featuring Maui’s favorite drumstick from Moana, Hei Hei.

This fan we had also seen previously, but spotted again here at the World of Disney, features a rainbow of color against a pattern of familiar tiny Mickey Mouse shaped silhouettes.

While he may not be providing us with cool, frozen, and delicious treats, this fan featuring Orange Bird will provide some kind of option to be refreshed and beat the heat. All of these fans were found at World of Disney at Disney Springs and each of them sell for $9.99. Next time you need a quick breeze to blow through while at the Disney parks, pick up one of these fans!