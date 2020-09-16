SeaWorld Orlando Continues Drive-In Movie Screenings with Halloween Themed Flicks & Frights

SeaWorld Orlando is hosting the ultimate Halloween drive-in movie experience with Flicks & Frights. Saturdays and select Fridays from now through October 31st, guests will have the chance to attend a screening of a haunted family classic or something a little more sinister geared towards adults.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for the Halloween season, SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off a new event for guests called Flicks & Frights.
- Taking place on Saturdays, from September 19 – October 31, and on Fridays, October 23 and 30, the resort will welcome guests to a frightfully fun drive-in movie experience.
- Each week, guests will have the choice to attend an all-ages movie good for the whole family, or an adults-only, fright-filled flick.
- Tickets include admission to the movie of your choice, and is sure to be a scary good time!
Good to Know:
- Flicks & Frights parking is $40/vehicle and includes admission to the film of your choosing for all seated passengers.
- Food truck service begins at 6:30 pm. Food truck items are available for an additional fee
- A mask will be required if you are outside of your vehicle.
Snack Time:
- Have the ultimate dinner-and-a-movie night when you order from a variety of local, on-site food trucks starting at 6:30 pm.
- From a light snack, to a full-on meal, there is sure to be something for everyone in your family to enjoy.
Flicks & Frights Schedule
September 19th
- 7:45 pm: Hotel Transylvania (PG)
- 10:30 pm: IT
September 26th
- 7:45 pm: Ghostbusters
October 3rd
- 7:45 pm: Frankenweenie
- 10:30 pm: The Purge
October 10th
- 7:45 pm: Beetlejuice
- 10:30 pm: Psycho
October 17th
- 7:45 pm: Corpse Bride
- 10:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street
October 23rd
- 10:30 pm: Scream
October 24th
- 7:45 pm: Casper
- 10:30 pm: The Exorcist
October 30th
- 10:30 pm: Friday the 13th
October 31st
- 7:45 pm: Hocus Pocus
- 10:30 pm: Halloween
Safety at SeaWorld:
- We're committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care.
- We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.