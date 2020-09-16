SeaWorld Orlando Continues Drive-In Movie Screenings with Halloween Themed Flicks & Frights

SeaWorld Orlando is hosting the ultimate Halloween drive-in movie experience with Flicks & Frights. Saturdays and select Fridays from now through October 31st, guests will have the chance to attend a screening of a haunted family classic or something a little more sinister geared towards adults.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the Halloween season, SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off a new event for guests called Flicks & Frights.

Taking place on Saturdays, from September 19 – October 31, and on Fridays, October 23 and 30, the resort will welcome guests to a frightfully fun drive-in movie experience.

Each week, guests will have the choice to attend an all-ages movie good for the whole family, or an adults-only, fright-filled flick.

Tickets include admission to the movie of your choice, and is sure to be a scary good time!

Good to Know:

Flicks & Frights parking is $40/vehicle and includes admission to the film of your choosing for all seated passengers.

Food truck service begins at 6:30 pm. Food truck items are available for an additional fee

A mask will be required if you are outside of your vehicle.

Snack Time:

Have the ultimate dinner-and-a-movie night when you order from a variety of local, on-site food trucks starting at 6:30 pm.

From a light snack, to a full-on meal, there is sure to be something for everyone in your family to enjoy.

Flicks & Frights Schedule

September 19th

7:45 pm: Hotel Transylvania (PG)

(PG) 10:30 pm: IT

September 26th

7:45 pm: Ghostbusters

October 3rd

7:45 pm: Frankenweenie

10:30 pm: The Purge

October 10th

7:45 pm: Beetlejuice

10:30 pm: Psycho

October 17th

7:45 pm: Corpse Bride

10:30 pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street

October 23rd

10:30 pm: Scream

October 24th

7:45 pm: Casper

10:30 pm: The Exorcist

October 30th

10:30 pm: Friday the 13th

October 31st

7:45 pm: Hocus Pocus

10:30 pm: Halloween

Safety at SeaWorld: