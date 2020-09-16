Swan and Dolphin Releases Menus for First Two Sip, Savor, & Stay Saturdays

We’re just a few days away from the start of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort’s Sip, Savor, & Stay Saturdays events and the resort just released the menus for the first two weeks. Every Saturday between now and October 24th, Guests staying on a Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays package will have exclusive access to a limited-capacity nighttime event filled with food and drinks from the resort’s award-winning chefs. Here’s a look at the first two weeks of the vent.

Sept. 19: The Bubble Lounge

A lounge experience showcasing the finest in sparkling beverages with perfectly paired small bites to complete the experience. Taste the base varietals of traditional Champagne along with various sparkling wine styles from around the world.

Sparkling Beverage Selections

Food Offerings

Sept. 26: Beer Garden

A celebration of hops with a variety of ales, lagers, and pilsners served alongside pub favorites.

Beer Selections

Food Offerings

There are still a handful of spaces left for these two first events. Click here to see the full Sip, Savor, & Stay Saturdays event lineup and Guests 21 and over can book by calling 1-888-828-8850.