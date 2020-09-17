Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Congratulates “The Mandalorian” on Emmy Wins

Over the past few days, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced, with The Mandalorian winning numerous awards on Wednesday night. The actor who currently plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, Joonas Suotamo, has taken to twitter to offer his congratulations.

I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went… okay 😅 @starwars @themandalorian @disneyplus @ludwiggoransson pic.twitter.com/PwAIj07L3R — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) September 17, 2020

Since Monday, The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys have been streaming

On Wednesday, the hit Disney+ The Mandalorian , won three different Emmy awards, and actor Joonas Suotamo took to Twitter to offer his congratulations, and attempted to play the show’s main theme song.

Suotamo is widely known as the current actor who plays Chewbacca in the latest Star Wars films, taking over the role from the legendary Peter Mayhew.

The Mandolorian took home the following 2020 Creative Arts Emmys: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child

The Mandolorian is also nominated for more Emmys to be announced in later streams and broadcasts, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.