Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Congratulates “The Mandalorian” on Emmy Wins

Over the past few days, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced, with The Mandalorian winning numerous awards on Wednesday night. The actor who currently plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, Joonas Suotamo, has taken to twitter to offer his congratulations.
I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went… okay 😅 @starwars @themandalorian @disneyplus @ludwiggoransson pic.twitter.com/PwAIj07L3R
— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) September 17, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Since Monday, The 2020 Creative Arts Emmys have been streaming one hour at a time for the remainder of the week, culminating in two televised broadcasts on Saturday. September 19th on FXX, and the major Emmy awards Live on ABC Sunday, September 20th.
- On Wednesday, the hit Disney+ original series The Mandalorian, won three different Emmy awards, and actor Joonas Suotamo took to Twitter to offer his congratulations, and attempted to play the show’s main theme song.
- Suotamo tweeted: “I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went… okay”
- Suotamo is widely known as the current actor who plays Chewbacca in the latest Star Wars films, taking over the role from the legendary Peter Mayhew.
- The Mandolorian took home the following 2020 Creative Arts Emmys:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child
- The Mandolorian is also nominated for more Emmys to be announced in later streams and broadcasts, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.