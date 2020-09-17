ESPN to Present “Monday Night Football” MegaCast as Las Vegas Raiders Play First Home Game in New City

by | Sep 17, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

This Monday the Las Vegas Raiders will play their first game in their new city and ESPN is bringing all the excitement to fans through a Monday Night Football MegaCast.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN will present a Monday Night Football MegaCast (Monday, September 21, 8:15 pm ET) to celebrate the NFL in Las Vegas, and the debut of Allegiant Stadium.
  • The Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints for the first game in their new city.
  • ESPN airs the traditional telecast which will be simulcast on ABC, and ESPN Deportes will have the Spanish-language presentation of the game.
  • In addition, ESPN2 airs a distinctly different presentation featuring free-flowing conversation with stars from the NFL, and across the sport, entertainment, and music industries.

Did You Know?:

  • The Monday Night Football MegaCast presentation comes on MNF’s 50th birthday. The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns played in the inaugural MNF game on September 21, 1970, and televised on ABC.
  • The NFL’s debut in Vegas also comes just four days after the NFL’s 100th birthday on September 17.

ESPN and ABC Televise Saints-Raiders, Highlight Las Vegas and Raiders First Home Game

  • Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will have the call on ESPN and ABC, the first nationally televised MNF game on the broadcast network since 2005.
  • Raider great Tim Brown voices a tease about the famed Raider Nation and the team’s move to Las Vegas to open the telecast.
  • Throughout the game, aspects of Allegiant Stadium will be showcased.
  • Gene Upshaw and Art Shell, both Raider legends, will be this week’s NFL Trailblazers, a weekly spotlight on a person of color who had a significant impact on the game.

Guests from a Wide Spectrum of Backgrounds to Highlight Special Presentation on ESPN2

  • The MegaCast presentation on ESPN2 will feature Rece Davis, from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, CT, and Kirk Herbstreit, from his home in Nashville, TN, in a virtual atmosphere.
  • The duo will host a free-flowing conversation with various guests, from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, who will drop in and out throughout the game.
  • The viewer experience will be multi-boxed, with the game, Davis, Herbstreit and guests appearing on the screen while conversation surrounding the game will serve as the audio.
  • NFL dignitaries, current and former players, famous Raiders fans, celebrities, musicians and more are expected to drop in throughout the night.
  • The presentation will touch on a variety of topics, including those on and off the field, and will include interactive fan polling to add to the virtual event.

Additional Highlights Surrounding Saints-Raiders:

  • ESPN Deportes will feature commentators Pablo Viruega and Eduardo Varela
  • The Killers perform at halftime from the Caesars Palace rooftop, which will be shown on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
  • Monday Night Countdown (6-8 pm) includes former Raider Randy Moss as an analyst. Among the show’s highlights, Michelle Beisner-Buck’s feature on three Raiders families, from three different locations, who found a way to make themselves a part of the Raiders’ new home and help the community
  • “Boomer’s Vault: Sunday’s Best” will air during Monday Night Countdown, recounting Chris Berman’s all-time favorite MNF
  • Monday Tailgate (7:30 pm) will stream on ESPN’s social platforms featuring host Jason Fitz, NFL insider Field Yates and NFL reporter Dianna Russini
  • NFL Nation Reporter Paul Gutierrez examines the Top 10 moments in Las Vegas sports history on ESPN.com
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed