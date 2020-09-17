Marvel Shares First Look at Cover, Trailer for “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1”

The Space Marine hero, Marneus Calgar, heads to war next month in a brand-new series! “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1,” the first product of the exciting collaboration between Marvel Comics and Games Workshop, will tell the untold origin of the legendary chapter master including his upbringing on the world of Nova Thulium, his bloody campaigns in the Black Crusades, and the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar, a deadly threat from his past that threatens the entire Ultramar system.

This exciting venture into the iconic Warhammer tabletop gaming universe is brought to life by a superstar creative team: Writer Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men, Journey Into Mystery, The Wicked + The Divine) Artist Jacen Burrows (Punisher: Soviet, Moon Knight).

Together, these incredible talents have crafted an action-packed tale that will delight both Warhammer aficionados and newcomers to the thrilling battles of the 41st millennium.

Get a sneak peek at the glorious combat that awaits in this high-octane trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from the debut issue!

Discover the secrets behind one of Warhammer’s most famous warriors when “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1” hits stands on October 16.

