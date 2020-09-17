Marvel Shares First Look at Cover, Trailer for “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1”

The Space Marine hero, Marneus Calgar, heads to war next month in a brand-new series! “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1,” the first product of the exciting collaboration between Marvel Comics and Games Workshop, will tell the untold origin of the legendary chapter master including his upbringing on the world of Nova Thulium, his bloody campaigns in the Black Crusades, and the unfolding mystery of the Black Altar, a deadly threat from his past that threatens the entire Ultramar system.
- This exciting venture into the iconic Warhammer tabletop gaming universe is brought to life by a superstar creative team:
- Writer Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men, Journey Into Mystery, The Wicked + The Divine)
- Artist Jacen Burrows (Punisher: Soviet, Moon Knight).
- Together, these incredible talents have crafted an action-packed tale that will delight both Warhammer aficionados and newcomers to the thrilling battles of the 41st millennium.
- Get a sneak peek at the glorious combat that awaits in this high-octane trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from the debut issue!
- Discover the secrets behind one of Warhammer’s most famous warriors when “Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1” hits stands on October 16.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Kieron Gillen: “Give us two pages. It’s the full heavy-metal power that 40k needs to look like. You'll see there's no other sci-fi comic, by Marvel or anyone else that feels like this. This is my love song to a hell on earth, and the guitars are Spinal-Tap-ian in their desire to go to 11. Jacen’s work is something I've always loved – the architect's eye for structure (and destruction). The way his approach grounds the fantasy, and executes the most horribly complicated stuff. Jacen seems as happy as I am. He said there's a spread in issue 1, which he thinks is the best thing he's ever drawn, and I have to agree.”