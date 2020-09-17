“Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition” Now Available From Hasbro Gaming

by | Sep 17, 2020 6:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Real estate tycoons (or at least those that like pretending to be them via board games) now have a new option when collecting properties. Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition is here, and tycoons can now collect properties that represent the different Disney Villains, and even their transportation!  

What’s Happening:

  • Imagine classic Disney villains stealing, scheming, and competing to see who is the most evil of all! In this Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition Game, players travel around the board using a villain token and play as Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. The more villains a player hires, the more rent they'll be able to collect. Activate a character's special ability by acquiring the Flames of Power ring, change gameplay with Poison Apple cards, and advance on the board by landing on a Vehicle space. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! Available at most major retailers.

  • Disney fans can enjoy playing this edition of the Monopoly board game that features the classic villains seen in Disney movies
  • Villain Tokens: Play as a favorite Disney villain: Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. Each character has special ability depicted on their Power card
  • Poison Apple Cards: The Monopoly Game: Disney Villains Edition includes Poison Apple cards that give players an advantage such as stealing coins and properties, and placing free Thickets
  • Villain Contracts: Players hire the most famous Disney villains they can as they buy and sell Villain Contracts instead of locations
  • Flames Of Power: When players pass GO they can put the Flames of Power ring on their token and use the special ability shown on their character's Power card
  • Disney Villains Monopoly can be ordered on Amazon by clicking below:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed