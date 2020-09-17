“Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition” Now Available From Hasbro Gaming

Real estate tycoons (or at least those that like pretending to be them via board games) now have a new option when collecting properties. Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition is here, and tycoons can now collect properties that represent the different Disney Villains, and even their transportation!
What’s Happening:
- Imagine classic Disney villains stealing, scheming, and competing to see who is the most evil of all! In this Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition Game, players travel around the board using a villain token and play as Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. The more villains a player hires, the more rent they'll be able to collect. Activate a character's special ability by acquiring the Flames of Power ring, change gameplay with Poison Apple cards, and advance on the board by landing on a Vehicle space. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! Available at most major retailers.
- Disney fans can enjoy playing this edition of the Monopoly board game that features the classic villains seen in Disney movies
- Villain Tokens: Play as a favorite Disney villain: Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. Each character has special ability depicted on their Power card
- Poison Apple Cards: The Monopoly Game: Disney Villains Edition includes Poison Apple cards that give players an advantage such as stealing coins and properties, and placing free Thickets
- Villain Contracts: Players hire the most famous Disney villains they can as they buy and sell Villain Contracts instead of locations
- Flames Of Power: When players pass GO they can put the Flames of Power ring on their token and use the special ability shown on their character's Power card
- Disney Villains Monopoly can be ordered on Amazon by clicking below: