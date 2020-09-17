Vince Carter Signs Multi-Year Contract Joining ESPN as NBA, College Basketball Analyst

Former NBA star Vince Carter has signed a multi-year contract with ESPN and will appear on several of the network’s studio shows. Carter will bring his knowledge and expertise of the sport to these shows where he’ll serve as a basketball analyst.

What’s Happening:

ESPN today announced it has signed eight-time NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Vince Carter to a multi-year contract.

The 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion will serve as an NBA and college basketball analyst, appearing on ESPN studio shows including: NBA Countdown The Jump Get Up First Take SportsCenter

Carter will also make special appearances on College Game Day Covered by State Farm.

Covered by State Farm. Additionally, he’ll serve as a game analyst for both NBA and ACC men’s basketball games.

Carter previously appeared on several ESPN platforms as a guest analyst prior to his recent retirement.

Fast Facts About Carter: