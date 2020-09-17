Vince Carter Signs Multi-Year Contract Joining ESPN as NBA, College Basketball Analyst

Former NBA star Vince Carter has signed a multi-year contract with ESPN and will appear on several of the network’s studio shows. Carter will bring his knowledge and expertise of the sport to these shows where he’ll serve as a basketball analyst.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN today announced it has signed eight-time NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Vince Carter to a multi-year contract.
- The 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion will serve as an NBA and college basketball analyst, appearing on ESPN studio shows including:
- NBA Countdown
- The Jump
- Get Up
- First Take
- SportsCenter
- Carter will also make special appearances on College Game Day Covered by State Farm.
- Additionally, he’ll serve as a game analyst for both NBA and ACC men’s basketball games.
- Carter previously appeared on several ESPN platforms as a guest analyst prior to his recent retirement.
Fast Facts About Carter:
- Carter, the only player in NBA history to play 22 seasons. He officially retired from the NBA after the 2019-20 season.
- He was drafted in 1998 by the Toronto Raptors where he was named:
- Rookie of the Year (1999)
- NBA All-Rookie first-team (1999)
- All-NBA third-team (2000)
- All-NBA second-team (2001)
- All-Star for five consecutive years (2000-2004).
- Carter was the scoring leader on the 2000 United States Men’s Olympic Basketball Team where the USA defeated France to win the nation’s twelfth Men’s Basketball Olympic gold medal.
- He attended University of North Carolina and led the Tar Heels to consecutive ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament titles and NCAA Final Four appearances.
- While playing in the NBA, Carter continued his coursework at North Carolina and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2001.
- He attended Mainland High School in his hometown Daytona Beach and led their basketball team to its first state title in 56 years.
- He was named Parade All-American, McDonald’s All-American and Florida’s Basketball Player of the Year in 1995.
- In 2007, Carter was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Hall of Fame.