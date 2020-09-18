Disney XD Shares Behind-the-Scene Video of Giancarlo Esposito Discussing his DuckTales Role

Giancarlo Esposito discusses his role as The Phantom Blot in Disney XD’s DuckTales in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Esposito portrays The Phantom Blot in the next episode of DuckTales titled “The Phantom and the Sorceress!”

titled “The Phantom and the Sorceress!” About the episode: A long lost Junior Woodchuck journal leads the Duck family on a hunt for the world’s greatest lost artifacts. But F.O.W.L., a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, has stepped out of the shadows to stop them at any cost. The family will have to get smarter, tougher, and sharper to confront F.O.W.L. and save the world!

“I played a lot of character who are villains,” Esposito says of his character in the video. “But in this comic world, our villains have to be someone that we can also relate to and see their vulnerabilities.”