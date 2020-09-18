Fans are Re-Creating Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Scene-By-Scene for Halloween… and You Can Help

Welcome, foolish mortals… it’s that time of year when Disneyland guests would ordinarily be lining up to experience the newest iteration of Haunted Mansion Holiday at the Happiest Place On Earth. Except Disneyland has been closed since March with no current reopening date yet announced, so we have to make do with our imaginations and whatever videos of The Haunted Mansion attraction we can find online. Unless…

A group of enterprising fans (led by our friends over at Skywalking Through Neverland) have launched a project called Haunted Mansion Stitched, in which they are inviting the Disney-loving community to re-create the world-famous ghostly retreat found in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, scene-by-scene. And they’re looking for your help!

What’s happening:

The Disney-focused website/podcast Skywalking Through Neverland has launched the “Haunted Mansion Stitched” project, in which members of the fan community are invited to submit their own video re-creations of each individual scene from the iconic Disneyland attraction The Haunted Mansion.

Participants will select one or more scenes from the ride, fill out a form on the Haunted Mansion Stitched

Then the final cut of “Haunted Mansion Stitched”– with the best moments from the received submission edited together to re-create the full Haunted Mansion experience– will be released on October 25 via the Skywalking Through Neverland YouTube channel

What they’re saying:

Skywalking Through Neverland: “To celebrate Halloween in a different way this year, we are stitching together your video clips that as a whole will make up the Haunted Mansion dark ride primarily from Disneyland. However, if you are more inspired by the Haunted Mansion from the Magic Kingdom, the Phantom Manor from Disneyland Paris, or the Mystic Manor from Hong Kong Disneyland, then let your creativity be your guide. You are the ‘Ghost Host’ of your video clip, you can be as creative as you want. You can go homemade or over the top with production value.”

To learn more about “Haunted Mansion Stitched” and read the rules for submission, be sure to visit this innovative project’s official website.