Sanaa Offering To Go Menu at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village is now offering a to go pickup option for lunch and dinner.
What’s Happening:
- Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can now enjoy the African/Indian fusion cuisine of Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village to go.
- The only table service restaurant in Kidani Village, Sanna serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
- The Mara, the quick service dining location at Kidani Village, is not currently operating. This appears to be the reason Sanaa is offering a To Go option.
- Sanaa’s To Go menu includes all of the restaurant’s menu items, including the famous Indian-style Bread Service, used in the image for the restaurant in the My Disney Experience app.
- Guests order through the My Disney Experience app similar to the Mobile Order experience at quick service dining locations.