Sanaa Offering To Go Menu at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village is now offering a to go pickup option for lunch and dinner.

What’s Happening:

Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can now enjoy the African/Indian fusion cuisine of Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village to go.

The only table service restaurant in Kidani Village, Sanna serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Mara, the quick service dining location at Kidani Village, is not currently operating. This appears to be the reason Sanaa is offering a To Go option.

Sanaa’s To Go menu includes all of the restaurant’s menu items, including the famous Indian-style Bread Service, used in the image for the restaurant in the My Disney Experience app.

Guests order through the My Disney Experience app similar to the Mobile Order experience at quick service dining locations.