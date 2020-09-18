Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Introduces Latte the Robot Dog at Universal Orlando

Now through the end of September, guests can meet the newest member of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen family, Latte – a dynamic Spot robot – as she joins Penelope and Jacques for a first-of-its-kind interactive character appearance utilizing the innovative Spot robot technology developed by Boston Dynamics.

Latte is a steampunk-inspired mechanical dog and is the latest invention of the restaurant’s founder, Penelope, and her trusty companion, Jacques.

The pair utilized their store of leftover cogs, wheels and kitchen utensils to bring Latte to life in the form of “women’s best friend.”

Universal CityWalk visitors can watch as Penelope and Jacques teach Latte new tricks during an improv-style character appearance that includes guest interaction and fun moments the entire family can enjoy.

Guests can catch Latte now through the end of September, and the experience takes place intermittently between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

And to celebrate Latte’s debut, guests can enjoy a unique Toothsome milkshake inspired by her called “Latte’s Latte.”

This milkshake is made with coffee ice cream and espresso then topped with fresh whipped cream, dark chocolate, biscotti and chocolate-covered espresso beans.