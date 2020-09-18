Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Introduces Latte the Robot Dog at Universal Orlando

Now through the end of September, guests can meet the newest member of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen family, Latte – a dynamic Spot robot – as she joins Penelope and Jacques for a first-of-its-kind interactive character appearance utilizing the innovative Spot robot technology developed by Boston Dynamics.
- Latte is a steampunk-inspired mechanical dog and is the latest invention of the restaurant’s founder, Penelope, and her trusty companion, Jacques.
- The pair utilized their store of leftover cogs, wheels and kitchen utensils to bring Latte to life in the form of “women’s best friend.”
- Universal CityWalk visitors can watch as Penelope and Jacques teach Latte new tricks during an improv-style character appearance that includes guest interaction and fun moments the entire family can enjoy.
- Guests can catch Latte now through the end of September, and the experience takes place intermittently between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
- And to celebrate Latte’s debut, guests can enjoy a unique Toothsome milkshake inspired by her called “Latte’s Latte.”
- This milkshake is made with coffee ice cream and espresso then topped with fresh whipped cream, dark chocolate, biscotti and chocolate-covered espresso beans.