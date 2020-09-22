Hulu Sets November Debut Date for Horror/Thriller “Run”

Last month, Hulu acquired the domestic rights to Aneesh Changanty’s horror/thriller Run from Lionsgate. Now, the streamer has shared a new teaser for the film, announcing that it will debut on November 20.

Run is the second feature from the filmmaking team behind Searching , which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more than $75 million worldwide.

is the second feature from the filmmaking team behind , which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more than $75 million worldwide. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release this spring but was instead acquired by Hulu in August.

Run joins Hulu’s growing slate of Original films including Palm Springs , which was Hulu’s most-watched movie premiere ever, Big Time Adolescence and The Binge .

joins Hulu’s growing slate of Original films including , which was Hulu’s most-watched movie premiere ever, and . Lionsgate will release the film theatrically in select international markets.

Run is the first major thriller since the 1940s starring an actual wheelchair user.

is the first major thriller since the 1940s starring an actual wheelchair user. Run will debut on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

Synopsis:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

The cast:

Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Paulson

Newcomer Kiera Allen

The creative team: