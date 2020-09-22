National Geographic Celebrates World Rhino Day with Announcement of “Photo Ark” on Nat Geo WILD

by | Sep 22, 2020 12:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Today, National Geographic commemorates the 10th annual World Rhino Day, which celebrates all five species of rhinos, including the Sumatran rhino, an elusive and highly endangered species featured in the upcoming two-part special, Photo Ark, on Nat Geo WILD on October 17 and 24.

  • Photo Ark features the intricate work of Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photographer, Fellow and Founder of the Photo Ark, who has made it his life’s mission to inspire people to save species at risk through the power of photography.
  • Sartore has visited more than 50 countries, climbing above the timberline in the Colorado Rockies and traversing the biodiverse Amazonian and Indonesian rainforests to photograph more than 10,000 species living within the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries and making it impossible for people to deny the need to save them.

  • With a rainforest scattered across many islands, Indonesia is home to some of the world’s most endangered species, but the ultimate goal of Joel’s journey, featured in Photo Ark, was to photograph Pahu, one of fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world.
  • After more than two years of searching, Pahu was found and brought to the Sumatran Rhino Rescue program to take part of an essential breeding program to save her species.

  • Today there are fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world, living in remote locations across two of Indonesia's largest islands.
  • In 2018, an alliance of conservation organizations, including the National Geographic Society, joined together to support a nationwide effort led by the government of Indonesia to bring this species back from the brink of extinction.
  • Through Sumatran Rhino Rescue, conservationists are conducting search and rescue operations to bring rhinos together to breed and help ensure a future for this unique species.
  • Photo Ark debuts on Nat Geo WILD on October 17 and 24 at 10/9c.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed