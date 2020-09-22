National Geographic Celebrates World Rhino Day with Announcement of “Photo Ark” on Nat Geo WILD

Today, National Geographic commemorates the 10th annual World Rhino Day, which celebrates all five species of rhinos, including the Sumatran rhino, an elusive and highly endangered species featured in the upcoming two-part special, Photo Ark, on Nat Geo WILD on October 17 and 24.

features the intricate work of Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photographer, Fellow and Founder of the Photo Ark, who has made it his life’s mission to inspire people to save species at risk through the power of photography. Sartore has visited more than 50 countries, climbing above the timberline in the Colorado Rockies and traversing the biodiverse Amazonian and Indonesian rainforests to photograph more than 10,000 species living within the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries and making it impossible for people to deny the need to save them.

, was to photograph Pahu, one of fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world. After more than two years of searching, Pahu was found and brought to the Sumatran Rhino Rescue