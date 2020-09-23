ABC News Live to Launch Weekday Political Show “Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown” on September 28

by | Sep 23, 2020 8:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ABC News Live is launching a new original program to their weekday lineup. Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown will be anchored by Diane Macedo and Terry Moran and will cover the political issues that are important to voters.

What’s Happening:

  • With 41 days before Election Day and ahead of the first Presidential debate, ABC News Live announced it will add the new afternoon political program Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown to its weekday lineup.
  • Anchored by ABC News Live Update’s Diane Macedo and ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, the new 30-minute original program will unpack issues important to voters to help viewers make an educated decision about where they stand on an issue.
1 of 2
  • In each show ABC News correspondents will take a deep dive into an issue and provide context with first-hand accounts from people from across the country whose lives are being affected.
  • It will also feature contributions from FiveThirtyEight, including the latest numbers in their election forecast and specific data they’ve compiled on a particular issue.
  • Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown premieres Monday, September 28 (3:00 – 3:30 pm EDT/12:00 – 12:30 pm PDT) on ABC News Live.
  • Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown will re-air at 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm, 10:30 pm and 12:30 am EDT.

Other ABC News Live Original Programs:

  • In addition to Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown, ABC News Live offers these original programs:
    • ABC News Live Prime, anchored by Linsey Davis at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm EDT
    • ABC News Live Update, anchored by Diane Macedo at 9:00 am, 11:00 am EDT and, in the coming weeks, 12:00 pm EDT.

What They’re Saying:

  • David Hatcher, Executive Producer: “From reopening schools to the rent crisis to rules of engagement for police, the issues in America right now are more than just political, they’re cultural too. This program will be straightforward when breaking down these important issues and provide the context and analysis voters should be armed with to help them when they cast their vote.”
 
 
