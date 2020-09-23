Big Thunder Mountain Celebrates 40 Years of Wild Rides With New Merchandise Collection

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom started celebrating 40 years of wild rides today with the launch of a new collection of merchandise. The attraction first opened at Walt Disney World on November 15th, 1980 with similar experiences at Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. Here’s a look at the new merchandise items available for Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park.

This beautiful shirt features the mountain’s iconic peak with the phrase “The Wildest Ride in the wilderness. The train on the shirt has a banner on the smokestack declaring it a 40th Anniversary shirt.

This new car magnet let’s everyone know that your other ride is “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness.”

Celebrate your Big Thunder Mountain Railroad fandom with this new phone case.

This new limited edition Magic Band features the attractions original logo, the word’s “Grand opening 1980,” and the silhouette of a goat on a peak.

This hinged 40th Anniversary limited edition pin features Mickey Mouse riding past the excavated dinosaur fossils.

Cheers to 40 years of wild rides with many more to come!