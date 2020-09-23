Cinderella’s Royal Table Welcomes Guests Back For An Enchanted Dining Experience

by | Sep 23, 2020 11:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

When Magic Kingdom park reopened on July 11th, one of the park’s most in-demand dining locations was not available. Guests could dine in the Beast’s castle from Beauty and the Beast, but Cinderella’s Royal Table was unavailable. That all changed today with the soft opening of the restaurant inside Cinderella Castle where Guests could walk-up to the counter to make a reservation. It officially reopens tomorrow, September 24th.

1 of 3

To get to the elevated dining hall, Guests historically waited in an area downstairs for their name to be called. That area has been modified to enforce social distancing requirements, with seating areas unavailable and dots on the ground where parties should wait to be called up. Cast Members with radios stand at either end to make sure that only one group is going up or down at any given time to prevent them from coming within 6-feet of each other and Cast Members routinely go up and down to sanitize handrails.

1 of 3

Our Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good ended up being the first Guest to return to the restaurant, allowing for beautiful views of the royal dining hall.

As is common with all Disney restaurants these days, a barcode is delivered to your table that allows you to view the menu from your smartphone. You can see the full menu here. Pictured below are the Charcuterie, Roasted All-Natural Chicken Breast, and the Jaq & Gus Cheesecake. Each adult meal comes with an appetizer, entre, and dessert.

1 of 4

If you’re lucky enough to be seated by a window, the views of Fantasyland alone make a reservation at Cinderella’s Royal Table feel magical.

While not labeled as a character meal at this time, Cinderella did make a socially distant appearance to greet Guests dining inside her namesake’s castle.

Similar to Garden Grill at EPCOT, Guests are given an autographed character card at the end of their meal, with artwork that reflects the tile design inside Cinderella Castle.

If you’re planning a visit to Magic Kingdom, consider booking a meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table to make it a truly memorable experience.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
