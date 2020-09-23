Disney Conservation Fund Grant Recipients Lead Efforts to Protect More Than 100 Wildlife Species

by | Sep 23, 2020 1:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Now in its 25th year, the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) continues to support organizations dedicated to the protection of wildlife and their natural habitats. Today, the company is highlighting four of the 50 organizations that have received DCF grants in 2020.

What’s Happening:

  • 2020 marks the 25th anniversary year for the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) which continues to provide critical support to community-led conservation efforts globally.
  • As many organizations struggle with unexpected challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, support from the DCF will help provide key resources to carry forward efforts to bolster communities and protect wildlife.
  • Today, Disney is highlighting some of the organizations and campaigns they are supporting this year through the Inspiring Action Conservation Grants Program.
  • In addition, the DCF is also continuing its support through the Saving Wildlife Program, which seeks to advance conservation collaborations and comprehensive strategies aimed at reversing the decline of several species.
  • For a complete list of the most recent DCF grant recipients, visit www.disney.com/conservation.

University of Central Florida (UCF) Research Foundation: Oysters, Endangered Birds, and Children

The UCF Research Foundation is helping advance science and engage communities in the restoration of oyster reefs in the Indian River Lagoon in Florida. Oyster reefs provide essential services for healthy coastal ecosystems and support the important habitats needed by multiple threatened species, including wading birds. The program also works with Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Florida, engaging hospitalized kids as citizen-scientists by having them help to identify birds from remote wildlife cameras.

Global Penguin Society (GPS): Penguins, People and the Planet

GPS has already had great success protecting penguins and their habitats, leading an effort to establish 32 million acres of terrestrial and marine protected areas in South America. This project will help support the conservation of Magellanic penguins in Argentina, expanding research to help protect penguins and working to address the threats they face, from marine plastic pollution to climate change. It will also help engage local kids through nature experiences and educational resources, as well as host online classrooms with National Geographic to engage thousands of kids around the world on the actions they can take to help penguins and their ocean homes.

Beneath the Waves (BTW): Shark Survival Inside Protected Areas

BTW plans to conduct a series of impactful scientific research expeditions to New Providence Island and the Exumas in The Bahamas, aimed at monitoring the behavior of sharks to better understand the value that Marine Protected Areas play in their survival. This research is key for identifying critical habitats and for demonstrating that long-term protections can benefit ecosystems and people. In addition, BTW will visit classrooms in the region to help kids – from primary school to high school – learn about the importance of sharks and provide opportunities for students to join research trips to gain career skills in science and conservation.

Conservation Fusion (CF): Inspiring Leaders, Protecting Lemurs in Madagascar

CF is connecting people to the science of lemur and forest conservation through education, research, and leadership skills development – thereby helping to create environmental stewards. Madagascar is home to 112 species of lemurs – found nowhere else on earth – and sadly, 94 percent of all lemurs are threatened with extinction. CF is working to address the threats lemurs face by working with local communities to highlight tangible benefits of eco-tourism, empower youth and restore critical habitat by planting more than 60,000 trees each year.

What They’re Saying:

  • Elissa Margolis, senior vice president, Enterprise Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company: “People are the heart of every successful conservation effort, and we are pleased to continue to support the dedicated conservationists and local community members working together to protect wildlife and the habitats they depend on. The programs we support include strategies that provide solutions that will help both people and wildlife to thrive, a key component to ensuring that nature is valued and protected for years to come.”
  • Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President for Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “We are grateful for the generous contributions of our guests, that when combined with unwavering support from The Walt Disney Company, have helped the Disney Conservation Fund celebrate a milestone of more than $100 million in total conservation giving since 1995. The commitment of our community of Cast Members, guests, Disney fans and conservation partners around the world gives us hope that we will make a meaningful difference in our mission to save wildlife and protect this planet we call home.”
 
 
