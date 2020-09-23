Disney Night Returns to “Dancing with the Stars” September 28th, Includes Premiere of Song from “Soul”

Disney Night is coming back to ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and we have a list of the performances fans can expect to see, including the premiere of a song from Pixar’s Soul.
What’s Happening:
- The ever popular Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on September 28th on ABC.
- Fourteen celebrities, each paired with a pro-dancer, will compete in the third week of this 2020 season.
- Disney Night will begin with each contestant talking about their favorite Disney films and one couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode, with voting occurring during the show’s East Coast premiere.
- The following songs will be performed by the following dance couples:
- “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid – Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy.
- “Circle of Life” from The Lion King – Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) and pro Pasha Pashkov.
- “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev.
- “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast – Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.
- “Zero to Hero” from Hercules – Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.
- “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog – Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten.
- “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins – Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber.
- “Prince Ali” from Aladdin – Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke.
- “Married Life” from Up – Jeannie Mai (“Holey Moley”) and pro Brandon Armstrong.
- “King of New York” from Newsies – Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) and pro Sharna Burgess.
- “It’s Alright” from Soul – Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach.
- “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson
- “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella – Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko.
- “Reflection” from Mulan – Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart.
- You can see Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars on ABC on Monday, September 28th, at 8/7c.
- This episode will be available on demand and on Hulu on September 29th.