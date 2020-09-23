Disney Releases American Sign Language Video of “Show Yourself” from “Frozen 2”

Disney has released a new American Sign Language video of the powerful ballad “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a video of the song “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2

Sarah Tubert is the performer in the video who performs other songs in ASL on her YouTube Channel

The video also includes sing-along lyrics for all viewers to enjoy.

The song appears in the film as the culmination of Elsa’s journey where she discovers the source of her icy powers.

“Show Yourself” is performed by Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna).

Frozen 2 is now streaming on Disney+

A new short film, Once Upon a Snowman