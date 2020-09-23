Disney Releases American Sign Language Video of “Show Yourself” from “Frozen 2”

Disney has released a new American Sign Language video of the powerful ballad “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a video of the song “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 with an American Sign Language interpreter appearing in the corner of the screen for the hearing impaired.
- Sarah Tubert is the performer in the video who performs other songs in ASL on her YouTube Channel.
- The video also includes sing-along lyrics for all viewers to enjoy.
- The song appears in the film as the culmination of Elsa’s journey where she discovers the source of her icy powers.
- “Show Yourself” is performed by Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna).
- Frozen 2 is now streaming on Disney+ where subscribers can watch it as many times as they like.
- A new short film, Once Upon a Snowman, will debut as a Disney+ exclusive on October 23rd.