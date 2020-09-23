Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World of Tres Merchandise Released Online September 24th

Kingdom Hearts fans who couldn’t make it to the World of Tres orchestra tour will have a chance to purchase the remaining merchandise online during a special event on September 24th.
What’s Happening:
- Square Enix, maker of the Kingdom Hearts video game series, is giving fans a chance to purchase the remaining merchandise from the World of Tres orchestra tour.
- The worldwide tour finished its run in December in Japan with limited quantities of merchandise left over.
- The sale begins September 24th at 11 am ET/9 am PT on wildfaery.com. Remaining stock will be sold through December 31st 2020, if items are still available.
- Items included in the sale will be t-shirts, CDs, conductor keyblades, programs, keychains, tote bags, and posters.
- Kingdom Hearts Orchestra: World of Tres was a collaboration between Disney Concerts and Square Enix and was the second concert tour of Kingdom Hearts music.
- Domestic tour stops included Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.