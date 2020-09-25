Disney Visa Cardholders Can Get a Free Pin Set When Signing Up for D23 Gold or Gold Family Memberships

Disney Visa Cardholders can take advantage of a special offer when they use their card to sign up for a D23 Gold or Gold Family Membership, receiving a free limited edition D23 Fantastic Worlds pin set, a $39.99 value.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Cardholders can get a free limited edition D23 Fantastic Worlds pin set when they sign up for a D23 Gold or Gold Family Membership before October 31st, 2020.
- D23 is the Official Disney Fan Club and Gold Members receive a welcome gift, the quarterly Disney Twenty-Three magazine, and opportunities to sign up for special events.
- This pin set is sold separately on shopDisney exclusively for D23 Gold and Gold Family Members and retails for $39.99.
- The four pins include Zootopia, Cherry Tree Lane, Monstropolis, and Kuzcotopia.
- D23 Gold Members will receive additional D23 Fantastic Worlds goodies in their welcome kit.
- To take advantage of this offer, click here and use promo code “D23VISAPINS” at checkout when using your Disney Visa card.