EA Games Releases “Star Wars: Squadrons” Game Details Including Ship Upgrades and Ranking System

EA Games has released new gameplay details for Star Wars: Squadrons, a self-contained game coming October 2nd on PlayStation4, Xbox One, PC, and Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2nd from EA Games.
- The game is set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi and follows one member of Titan Squadron.
- EA Games has released new details about Star Wars Squadrons gameplay, including ranks, rewards, and progression.
- Players will earn Experience (XP) that can be used to earn Requisition and Glory, in-game currency that can unlock ship components and cosmetic upgrades.
- Daily and Operation Challenges will offer rewards and reasons for players to check back each day.
- 8-week cycles of Operations are another way for players to earn unique cosmetic rewards by completing Challenges. These cosmetic upgrades are limited to these events and are not to be missed.
- These same 8-week cycles also yield Fleet Battles rank with ten placement matches determining which team takes first rank.
- The ranks are as follows from lowest to highest:
- Maverick
- Hotshot
- Hero
- Valiant
- Legend
- Galactic Ace
- Players can’t be demoted to a lower division during an Operation cycle and they will receive Glory at the end of a cycle based on their maximum rank achieved.
- Exclusive helmets are unlocked when players reach Valiant, Legend, and Galactic Ace for the first time.
- Players are also graded on an individual level, a linear progression that doesn’t reset.
- The first forty levels unlock Requisition points that can be redeemed to unlock ship components, all of which can be unlocked by level forty.
- Leveling up doesn’t make players more powerful, but gives them more options to try out.
- Occasional bonus events will be made available at certain times, which can provide additional Glory.
- Players can also unlock cosmetic bundles just by completing the single-player story mode and Fleet Battles tutorial.
- For more details, visit EA.com.