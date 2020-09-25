ABC to Present “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” Primetime Specials During NBA Finals

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is heading to primetime for a special edition of his late night show. As the NBA Finals heat up, ABC will present Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night during the game series.

What’s Happening:

For the 13th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night .

. These special-edition episodes will air during primetime every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel’s signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests including: Jamie Foxx ( Soul ) Matthew McConaughey ( Greenlights ) Adam Sandler ( Hubie Halloween ) Special surprise appearances

primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel’s signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests including: Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night primetime specials air 8 pm EDT/7 pm CDT and following the NBA Finals on the West Coast on ABC.

Previous Game Night guests include:

Anthony Anderson

Jennifer Aniston

David Beckham

Mariah Carey

Robert Downey Jr.

Tiffany Haddish

Magic Johnson

Mila Kunis

Jennifer Lopez

President Barack Obama

Denzel Washington

Oprah Winfrey

And many more

Additionally, NBA stars including Charles Barkley, Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Ben Simmons and Dwyane Wade have participated in Jimmy’s primetime episodes.

Creative Team: