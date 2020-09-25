ABC to Present “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” Primetime Specials During NBA Finals

by | Sep 25, 2020 8:28 AM Pacific Time

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is heading to primetime for a special edition of his late night show. As the NBA Finals heat up, ABC will present Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night during the game series.

What’s Happening:

  • For the 13th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night.
  • These special-edition episodes will air during primetime every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel’s signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests including:
    • Jamie Foxx (Soul)
    • Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
    • Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween)
    • Special surprise appearances
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night primetime specials air 8 pm EDT/7 pm CDT and following the NBA Finals on the West Coast on ABC.

Previous Game Night guests include:

  • Anthony Anderson
  • Jennifer Aniston
  • David Beckham
  • Mariah Carey
  • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Magic Johnson
  • Mila Kunis
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • President Barack Obama
  • Denzel Washington
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • And many more
  • Additionally, NBA stars including Charles Barkley, Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Ben Simmons and Dwyane Wade have participated in Jimmy’s primetime episodes.

Creative Team:

  • Executive produced by:
    • Jimmy Kimmel
    • Sharon Hoffman
  • Co-executive produced by:
    • David Craig
    • Douglas DeLuca
    • Erin Irwin
    • Molly McNearney
    • Jennifer Sharron
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.
 
 
