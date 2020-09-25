Marvel Teams Up with K-Pop Super Group for Limited Edition SuperM x Marvel Collection

Just like the Avengers, the biggest stars in K-Pop have come together to form an epic group, SuperM, and Marvel is along for the ride! To celebrate the release of their first full-length album the group has teamed up with the comic giant to launch the SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection.

What’s Happening:

Today, SM Entertainment (SME) & K-pop all-star group SuperM announced a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment

The project was announced at a global press conference ahead of today’s (September 25th) release of SuperM’s debut full-length album, Super One .

. The collaboration features SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection available exclusively for preorder on SuperM’s Official Store

The new initiative serves as a launch point between SME and Marvel to create future SuperM x Marvel co-branded content, products, and live fan experiences spanning the SME portfolio.

Drawn from some of the most popular K-Pop acts in the world, SuperM much like the Avengers is a true dream team with members: Taemin from SHINee Baekhyun and Kai of EXO Taeyong and Mark of NCT 127 Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV

SuperM released its first EP – The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’ – on October 4, 2019 via SM Entertainment, in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Caroline.

Their debut full-length album, Super One, is available September 25, 2020.

What They’re Saying:

Soo-Man Lee, founder of SM Entertainment: “It’s exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel.”

“It’s exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel.” Paul Gitter SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world’s most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves.”

