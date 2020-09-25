Marvel Teams Up with K-Pop Super Group for Limited Edition SuperM x Marvel Collection

by | Sep 25, 2020 10:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Just like the Avengers, the biggest stars in K-Pop have come together to form an epic group, SuperM, and Marvel is along for the ride! To celebrate the release of their first full-length album the group has teamed up with the comic giant to launch the SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Today, SM Entertainment (SME) & K-pop all-star group SuperM announced a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment.
  • The project was announced at a global press conference ahead of today’s (September 25th) release of SuperM’s debut full-length album, Super One.
  • The collaboration features SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection available exclusively for preorder on SuperM’s Official Store.
  • The new initiative serves as a launch point between SME and Marvel to create future SuperM x Marvel co-branded content, products, and live fan experiences spanning the SME portfolio.

  • Drawn from some of the most popular K-Pop acts in the world, SuperM much like the Avengers is a true dream team with members:
    • Taemin from SHINee
    • Baekhyun and Kai of EXO
    • Taeyong and Mark of NCT 127
    • Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV
  • SuperM released its first EP – The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’ – on October 4, 2019 via SM Entertainment, in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Caroline.
  • Their debut full-length album, Super One, is available September 25, 2020.

What They’re Saying:

  • Soo-Man Lee, founder of SM Entertainment: “It’s exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel.”
  • Paul Gitter SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world’s most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves.”

SuperM x Marvel Collection

SuperM x Marvel Bundles + Digital Album

SuperM x Marvel T-Shirts + Digital Album

1 of 3

SuperM x Marvel Accessories + Digital Album

1 of 4

SuperM x Marvel Photo Card and Stickers + Digital Album

1 of 3
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed