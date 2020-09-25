Marvel Teams Up with K-Pop Super Group for Limited Edition SuperM x Marvel Collection

Just like the Avengers, the biggest stars in K-Pop have come together to form an epic group, SuperM, and Marvel is along for the ride! To celebrate the release of their first full-length album the group has teamed up with the comic giant to launch the SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Today, SM Entertainment (SME) & K-pop all-star group SuperM announced a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment.
- The project was announced at a global press conference ahead of today’s (September 25th) release of SuperM’s debut full-length album, Super One.
- The collaboration features SuperM x Marvel limited edition apparel collection available exclusively for preorder on SuperM’s Official Store.
- The new initiative serves as a launch point between SME and Marvel to create future SuperM x Marvel co-branded content, products, and live fan experiences spanning the SME portfolio.
- Drawn from some of the most popular K-Pop acts in the world, SuperM much like the Avengers is a true dream team with members:
- Taemin from SHINee
- Baekhyun and Kai of EXO
- Taeyong and Mark of NCT 127
- Ten and Lucas of Chinese band WayV
- SuperM released its first EP – The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’ – on October 4, 2019 via SM Entertainment, in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Caroline.
- Their debut full-length album, Super One, is available September 25, 2020.
What They’re Saying:
- Soo-Man Lee, founder of SM Entertainment: “It’s exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel.”
- Paul Gitter SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world’s most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves.”
SuperM x Marvel Collection
SuperM x Marvel Bundles + Digital Album
SuperM x Marvel T-Shirts + Digital Album
SuperM x Marvel Accessories + Digital Album
- SuperM X MARVEL Logo Dad Hat + Digital Album – SuperM Official Store – $35.50
- SuperM X MARVEL Cartoon Print Tote Bag + Digital Album – SuperM Official Store – $35.50
- SuperM X MARVEL Character Printed Lanyard + Digital Album – SuperM Official Store – $15.50
- SuperM X MARVEL Cartoon Printed Lanyard + Digital Album – SuperM Official Store – $15.50