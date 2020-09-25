Soundtrack to Disney+ Movie “Clouds” Coming October 16th from Interscope Records, Single Available Now

The soundtrack to the Disney+ Original Movie Clouds will be released the same day as the film on October 16th through Interscope Records.

What’s Happening:

Interscope Records, a division of Universal Music Group, will release the soundtrack to the Disney+ Clouds on October 16th.

on October 16th. A single called “Wild Life” by OneRepublic

A new lyric video for the song has also been released to coincide with the launch of the single.

Disney has also released a new promo for the film that uses the song that can be viewed here

In addition to OneRepublic, the soundtrack will include music by Renforshort and stars of the movie, Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus.

The soundtrack will also include songs from the real Zach Sobiech and Sammy Brown who inspired the story for the movie.

Clouds was produced by Wayfarer Studios and was purchased by Disney+.