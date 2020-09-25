Soundtrack to Disney+ Movie “Clouds” Coming October 16th from Interscope Records, Single Available Now

The soundtrack to the Disney+ Original Movie Clouds will be released the same day as the film on October 16th through Interscope Records.
What’s Happening:
- Interscope Records, a division of Universal Music Group, will release the soundtrack to the Disney+ Original Movie Clouds on October 16th.
- A single called “Wild Life” by OneRepublic is out today on streaming platforms.
- A new lyric video for the song has also been released to coincide with the launch of the single.
- Disney has also released a new promo for the film that uses the song that can be viewed here.
- In addition to OneRepublic, the soundtrack will include music by Renforshort and stars of the movie, Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus.
- The soundtrack will also include songs from the real Zach Sobiech and Sammy Brown who inspired the story for the movie.
- Clouds was produced by Wayfarer Studios and was purchased by Disney+.