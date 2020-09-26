2D Animated Short “Burrow” To Premiere With Pixar’s “Soul” In Theaters on November 20th

A new animated short film will premiere in theaters with Pixar’s Soul on November 20th, Burrow from the Pixar SparkShorts program.

Pixar has announced that the Pixar SparkShorts Burrow will premiere in theaters before Pixar’s Soul on November 20th.

The short follows a young rabbit as she tries to build the burrow of her dreams, becoming embarrassed each time she accidentally digs into a neighbors home.

Burrow was directed by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat.

The short is one of only a handful of 2D projects from Pixar, with previous endeavors including Your Friend the Rat and another Pixar SparkShorts project, Kitbull.

and another Pixar SparkShorts project, . The short film has a runtime of just over 6-minutes.

In addition to the poster above, Disney has released a still image from the short film.

Official Description of Burrow:

“In Disney and Pixar’s new short film Burrow, a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her

dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections,

she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame

in asking for help. Directed by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat as part of Pixar’s

SparkShorts program, Burrow opens in theaters on Nov. 20, 2020, in front of Disney and Pixar’s Soul.”