Daily Disney Drop: September 28, 2020

D23 has announced that there will not be a D23 Expo in 2021, and instead one will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

9:00am: Premiere of our unboxing of the latest Marvel Gear + Goods box from Loot Crate.

Tokyo Disney Resort shares the recent expansion of Tokyo Disneyland.