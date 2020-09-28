Daily Disney Drop: September 28, 2020

Today’s Top Story:
D23 has announced that there will not be a D23 Expo in 2021, and instead one will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center
Stories from Across the Disney Family:
- Disney Parks: Disney Family Game Night returns to celebrate the anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- Disney Studios: Mondo will be releasing the TRON: LEGACY soundtrack on vinyl.
- Pixar: Check out the Mike Wazowski ornament from Monsters University.
- Marvel: Marvel and Fortnite has introduced a new streetwear collection.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars Trading Post has come to shopDisney.
- National Geographic: National Geographic shares a look at the first television presidential debates which happened 60 years ago.
- ABC: See the dances from Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Night
- ESPN: ESPN+ to stream “UFC Fight Island: Declassified”
Top 5 Things To Know For Tomorrow:
- The Cupcakes and Cashmere ears become available on shopDisney.com at 7am PT
- ESPN will broadcast several games as part of MLB’s Wild Card Series.
- ABC News broadcasts this year’s first Presidential Debate.
- Hillary Clinton to appear on Freeform’s Kal Penn Approves This Message.
- Inherit the Viper becomes available on Hulu.
Laughing Place Live Schedule (All Times Pacific):
- 9:00am: Premiere of our unboxing of the latest Marvel Gear + Goods box from Loot Crate.
- 4:00pm: Disney Parks Talk Live.
Video of the Day:
Tokyo Disney Resort shares the recent expansion of Tokyo Disneyland.