Secretary Hillary Clinton to Appear on Freeform’s “Kal Penn Approves This Message”

In the second episode of Freeform’s limited series Kal Penn Approves This Message, Secretary Hillary Clinton will stop by for a virtual chat discussing topics important to youth voters.

What’s Happening:

Secretary Hillary Clinton will be sitting down with host Kal Penn to discuss higher education and the importance of the youth vote on an all-new episode of Kal Penn Approves This Message airing Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30pm ET/PT.

About the Episode Two:

In the episode entitled “Kal Penn Approves Education,” the world has changed, and so have higher education options.

While exploring issues such as income inequality, jobs and student debt, Kal takes a look at life after high school, and the interrelated value of different paths.

26th Amendment Highlight from the Premiere Episode:

The voting age didn't use to be the voting age, until young people changed it. Learn more about our democracy in Kal Penn Approves This Message, streaming now on Hulu.

About Kal Penn Approves This Message:

Hosted by Kal Penn, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters.

Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest.

With topics ranging from voting basics to voter empowerment, the economy to climate change, the series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.