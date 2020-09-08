Freeform Launches Voter Initiative, Announces Premiere Date for Limited Series “Kal Penn Approves This Message”

by | Sep 8, 2020 12:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Freeform wants viewers to “Kick 2020 in the Ballots” and “FF’ing Vote.” The network has launched a new non-partisan voting initiative to encourage Millennial and Gen Z adults to get out and vote. Additionally, Freeform’s limited series Kal Penn Approves This Message will premiere on September 22nd.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting today, the network is launching a non-partisan, multiplatform voting initiative that encourages young adults to tackle the issues affecting their lives with the most powerful weapon they possess: their vote.
  • Freeform will present a series of on-air, out of home, and social PSAs reminding fans to make their voices heard by mailing in their ballots or showing up to the polls this November.
  • Additionally, this activation encourages fans to share on social media the issues they want to kick in the ballots using the hashtags #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote.

  • Hosted by Kal Penn, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters.
  • Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest. Topics will cover:
    • Voting basics
    • Voter empowerment
    • The economy
    • Climate change
    • And more
  • The series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.
  • Kal Penn Approves This Message is six-episode series set to premiere on Tuesday, September 22nd which coincides with National Voter Registration Day.
  • The limited series will conclude with a one-hour season finale on Tuesday, October 27th.
  • Each episode will be available the next day on Hulu.

Creative Team:

  • Kal Penn Approves This Message is created by Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino
  • The series is executive produced by:
  • Kal Penn
  • Romen Borsellino
  • Dan Spilo
  • Stuart Miller
  • Michael Davies (Embassy Row)
  • Julia Cassidy (Embassy Row)

More from Freeform and the “Kick 2020 in the Ballots” Campaign:

  • Freeform is also partnering with purpose-driven media company ATTN: to produce a non-partisan digital voting series outlining what our viewers need to know heading into this November’s election.
  • The series will cover everything from voter registration and the importance of local elections, to why FF’ing voting matters.
  • Featuring network talent, the videos will run on-air in addition to being shared with followers across the various Freeform and ATTN: social accounts.
  • All videos will support Walt Disney Television’s voting partner, I AM A VOTER.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed