Freeform Launches Voter Initiative, Announces Premiere Date for Limited Series “Kal Penn Approves This Message”

Freeform wants viewers to “Kick 2020 in the Ballots” and “FF’ing Vote.” The network has launched a new non-partisan voting initiative to encourage Millennial and Gen Z adults to get out and vote. Additionally, Freeform’s limited series Kal Penn Approves This Message will premiere on September 22nd.

Starting today, the network is launching a non-partisan, multiplatform voting initiative that encourages young adults to tackle the issues affecting their lives with the most powerful weapon they possess: their vote.

Freeform will present a series of on-air, out of home, and social PSAs reminding fans to make their voices heard by mailing in their ballots or showing up to the polls this November.

Additionally, this activation encourages fans to share on social media the issues they want to kick in the ballots using the hashtags #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote.

In conjunction with the “Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF’ing Vote.” campaign, Freeform will premiere the previously announced election-themed series Kal Penn Approves This Message.

Hosted by Kal Penn, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters.

Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest. Topics will cover: Voting basics Voter empowerment The economy Climate change And more

The series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.

Kal Penn Approves This Message is six-episode series set to premiere on Tuesday, September 22nd which coincides with National Voter Registration Day.

The limited series will conclude with a one-hour season finale on Tuesday, October 27th.

Each episode will be available the next day on Hulu

Kal Penn Approves This Message is created by Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino

is created by Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino The series is executive produced by:

Kal Penn

Romen Borsellino

Dan Spilo

Stuart Miller

Michael Davies (Embassy Row)

Julia Cassidy (Embassy Row)

