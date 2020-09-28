Mondo Releasing “TRON: LEGACY” Soundtrack on Vinyl for Film’s 10th Anniversary

Mondo is heading to The Grid and will finally be able to give fans one of their “holy grail” vinyl releases, Daft Punk’s TRON: LEGACY soundtrack. With a score that’s part symphonic, part electronic, modern, retro, and uniquely Daft Punk, this long awaited reissue is must have for music lovers and disney fans
What’s Happening:
- With the 2020 marking the 10th anniversary of TRON: Legacy, Mondo is previewing their upcoming vinyl release that celebrates the milestone year for the film.
- Mondo has partnered with Walt Disney Record for a reissue of the Daft Punk TRON: LEGACY soundtrack on vinyl and this is definitely something music fans and collectors will want to have in their collection.
- The limited edition release features Matt Taylor’s exclusive artwork pressed on colored vinyl.
- Pre-sales will begin Wednesday, September 30 at Noon CT/10am PT. The album sells for $35 and will begin shipping in November 2020.
About the Daft Punk TRON: LEGACY LP:
- Composed by Daft Punk and arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese, the score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to complete in a purpose-built studio created by Disney for the iconic duo.
- It features a stunning mix of electronics fused with a more traditional 85-piece orchestra.
- Daft Punk managed to devise a score that's not only a living, breathing character within the film, but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked.
- The Mondo edition of TRON: LEGACY is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and contains the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides and features new artwork by Matt Taylor.