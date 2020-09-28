Mondo Releasing “TRON: LEGACY” Soundtrack on Vinyl for Film’s 10th Anniversary

Mondo is heading to The Grid and will finally be able to give fans one of their “holy grail” vinyl releases, Daft Punk’s TRON: LEGACY soundtrack. With a score that’s part symphonic, part electronic, modern, retro, and uniquely Daft Punk, this long awaited reissue is must have for music lovers and disney fans

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

With the 2020 marking the 10th anniversary of TRON: Legacy , Mondo is previewing their upcoming vinyl release that celebrates the milestone year for the film.

The limited edition release features Matt Taylor﻿'s exclusive artwork pressed on colored vinyl.

Pre-sales will begin Wednesday, September 30 at Noon CT/10am PT. The album sells for $35 and will begin shipping in November 2020.

About the Daft Punk TRON: LEGACY LP: