Disney Family Game Night To Celebrate Anniversary of Walt Disney World on Friday, Oct 2

The Disney Parks Blog had so much fun hosting a live Disney Family Game Night recently that they’ve decided to do it again, this time focusing on the Most Magical Place on Earth, the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, families can create magical memories and have some Disney fun by participating in LIVE game play during the “Walt Disney World Resort” edition of Disney Family Game Night.

The night will feature trivia, puzzles, guessing games and more. Also, Alfonso Ribeiro from ABC’s “AFV” will be a special guest host of this edition’s bonus round! You can watch Alfonso and check out new episodes on “AFV” every Sunday on ABC at 7/6c.

To make players’ “Walt Disney World Resort” game night extra magical, Disney has gathered a few items they’ll want to have ready, including a printable score card that can be found here.

The scorecard will be needed during challenging trivia rounds testing how much you know about the Walt Disney World Resort.

For this week’s Disney Family Game Night, game night hosts can surprise all of their guests with a favorite dessert inspired by the ultimate “Grey Stuff” found at Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney destinations. Being one of our most sought-after recipes, our chefs got together to create this simple version the entire family will enjoy making and eating! Click here for the full “Grey Stuff” recipe

The latest Disney Family Game Night will take place on the Disney Parks Blog on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for LIVE play during. Players can also share their game night experience by using hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments and tagging @WaltDisneyWorld .

If you’re not able to play along live on Friday, the game will be available for replay on YouTube and Facebook.