Disney Family Game Night To Celebrate Anniversary of Walt Disney World on Friday, Oct 2

The Disney Parks Blog had so much fun hosting a live Disney Family Game Night recently that they’ve decided to do it again, this time focusing on the Most Magical Place on Earth, the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog is continuing their #DisneyMagicMoments Disney Family Game Night series with a special edition celebrating the anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.
- Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, families can create magical memories and have some Disney fun by participating in LIVE game play during the “Walt Disney World Resort” edition of Disney Family Game Night.
- The night will feature trivia, puzzles, guessing games and more. Also, Alfonso Ribeiro from ABC’s “AFV” will be a special guest host of this edition’s bonus round! You can watch Alfonso and check out new episodes on “AFV” every Sunday on ABC at 7/6c.
- To make players’ “Walt Disney World Resort” game night extra magical, Disney has gathered a few items they’ll want to have ready, including a printable score card that can be found here.
- The scorecard will be needed during challenging trivia rounds testing how much you know about the Walt Disney World Resort.
- For this week’s Disney Family Game Night, game night hosts can surprise all of their guests with a favorite dessert inspired by the ultimate “Grey Stuff” found at Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney destinations. Being one of our most sought-after recipes, our chefs got together to create this simple version the entire family will enjoy making and eating! Click here for the full “Grey Stuff” recipe – it’s delicious!
- The latest Disney Family Game Night will take place on the Disney Parks Blog on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for LIVE play during. Players can also share their game night experience by using hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments and tagging @WaltDisneyWorld.
- If you’re not able to play along live on Friday, the game will be available for replay on YouTube and Facebook.