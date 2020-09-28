Marvel and Fortnite Introduce New Streetwear Collection

Last month, the Fortnite Nexus War began with some of your favorite Marvel characters appearing in the popular game. Now, Marvel has teamed up with Fortnite to introduce a new collection of streetwear.
- This new streetwear collection celebrates the Nexus War event happening in the game.
- The new collection includes apparel and accessories from Fifth Sun.
- Marvel fans can find some of their favorite Marvel heroes and villains on t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, accessories, and more.
- You can order this new collection of Marvel and Fortnite merchandise on Amazon now.
- Check out some of the new collection in the gallery below:
What they’re saying:
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Bringing our iconic universe of characters to Fortnite authentically expands the Marvel brand into an exciting new world of gaming played by millions around the world. Collaborating with Fortnite on Marvel inspired streetwear brings fans everywhere new style and attitude that only our Marvel Super Heroes can provide.”
- Fifth Sun’s Anthony Tarbell: “This is a very exciting collaboration between two absolute titans of entertainment, and I couldn't be more excited to see the results and score a Victory Royale as one of my favorite heroes or villains!"