Marvel and Fortnite Introduce New Streetwear Collection

Last month, the Fortnite Nexus War began with some of your favorite Marvel characters appearing in the popular game. Now, Marvel has teamed up with Fortnite to introduce a new collection of streetwear.

This new streetwear collection celebrates the Nexus War event happening in the game.

The new collection includes apparel and accessories from Fifth Sun.

Marvel fans can find some of their favorite Marvel heroes and villains on t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, accessories, and more.

You can order this new collection of Marvel and Fortnite merchandise on Amazon now

Check out some of the new collection in the gallery below:

