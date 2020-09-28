Exclusive: Dark Horse Previews Pages from “Disney Princess: Gleam, Glow, and Laugh”

This week, Dark Horse Comics will release Disney Princess: Gleam, Glow, and Laugh by Amy Mebberson. Ahead of the release, Laughing Place is happy to share five preview pages from the trade paperback.
What’s happening:
- Disney Princess: Gleam, Glow, and Laugh is a collection of light-hearted and fun comics sharing stories about your favorite Disney Princesses.
- It will also include new infographics, allowing readers to “meet” the princesses featured on the cover (Tiana, Snow White, and Rapunzel).
- The new collection comes from Amy Mebberson, who’s previous works include Disney Princess: Friends, Family, Fantastic, which was released earlier this year.
- Ahead of the release of Disney Princess: Gleam, Glow, and Laugh, Dark Horse has shared six preview pages from various stories in the book:
- “Queen of Kings” featuring Tiana and Charlotte
- “Fighting Utensils” featuring Belle, Lumiere, and Cogsworth
- “Buddy System” featuring Snow White, Sleepy, and Grumpy
- “Travel Cat” featuring Jasmine, Aladdin, and Rajah
- “Bathtime” featuring Cinderella and Lucifer
- “Mushu’s Review” featuring Mulan and Mushu
- Check out all six preview pages below: