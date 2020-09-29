Daily Disney Drop: September 29, 2020

Today’s Top Story:
Today we learned the unfortunate news that 28,000 US based employees and cast members will be laid off across all levels of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. 67% of those affected will be part-timers.
- Disney Parks: In other news, Disneyland Paris announced that they will be launching a new digital “standby pass” to allow for social distancing.
- Disney Studios: Disney tapped Barry Jenkins to helm a follow-up to 2019’s The Lion King.
- Pixar: Pixar shared an “Exploring Blackness” video.
- Marvel: A new trailer for Marvel’s 616 was released..
- Star Wars: Oregon firefighters take Baby Yoda with them thanks to a generous 5-year-old.
- National Geographic: National Geographic reports on the jet stream that is bringing fire weather to the West and a chill to the East.
- Disney Channel: The cast of the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin has been revealed.
- ESPN: ESPN announced that The Undefeated will air a television special The Stop: Living, Driving, and Dying While Black.
Here is the trailer for Marvel’s 616 coming November 20 on Disney+.