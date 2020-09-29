Disney+ Releases New Trailer for “Marvel’s 616” Ahead of November 20th Debut

A new trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s 616, coming in November exclusively to Disney+, has been released today and showcases some of the 8-episodes that will be seen in the anthology series.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming original documentary series “Marvel’s 616,” streaming on the service November 20. The eight-episode anthology series gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel.

Episode Titles and List of Directors: “Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb “Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs “Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter “Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer “Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi “Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos “The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes “Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie



Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

