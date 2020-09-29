Disney+ Group Watch Feature Arrives in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Disney+ announced they were testing a GroupWatch feature on the platform for subscribers in Canada with plans to roll it out to other markets later this year. Now the feature is available in the United States allowing up to seven people to watch together, no matter where they are in the country.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ introduced GroupWatch, a new co-viewing feature for connecting with friends and families to watch movies and shows from the entire Disney+ library, even when apart.

GroupWatch allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience and share reactions in real time. GroupWatch is available on: Web Mobile Connected TV devices Smart TVs

Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies from the extensive library on Disney+.

They will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them (Disney+ subscription required).

1 of 3

Invitations must originate from mobile or web, but you can then watch from your connected TV device or Smart TV.

GroupWatch’s synchronized playback seamlessly allows each participant the ability to pause for a bathroom break, play, rewind to watch a favorite scene again, or fast forward, for the whole group.

While watching, viewers can react in real time with six different emojis through the Disney+ app: “Like” “Funny” “Sad” “Angry” “Scared” “Surprised”



1 of 2

What They’re Saying:

Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+: “Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room.”